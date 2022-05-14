Saturday School Graduation

media release: Saturday School is the product of an initiative led by 100 Black Men of Madison. 32 Dane county families took part in a 6-week program, for 1st through 3rd grade students to expanded learning by attending math, reading and language classes held on Saturday mornings.

The objectives of Saturday School are to further bolster the skill set of students in an effort to foster and promote academic success. Those students and their families will gather to celebrate the successful completion of the 1st ever Saturday School. You are invited to witness this important milestone.

Where: Northside Elementary School, 230 W. Klubertanz Drive, Sun Prairie Wisconsin

When: Saturday, May 14, 2022

Time: 9:30 am