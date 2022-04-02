Saturday Science

UW Space Place 2300 S. Park St., Suite LL-100, Madison, Wisconsin

media release: Using only paper and tape, design and build a ball run. The trick is to make the ball go as slow as possible down the track (for children ages 6-10 and their families). Please note:  This program is held in person only. Masks are encouraged. The workshop starts promptly at 10:00 and is typically over by 11:00.

Can't make it to Space Place this week? Here's how to try the activity at home: https://www.sciencebuddies.org/science-fair-projects/project-ideas/CE_p030/civil-engineering/paper-ball-run-challenge

Info

UW Space Place 2300 S. Park St., Suite LL-100, Madison, Wisconsin
Kids & Family
608-262-4779
Google Calendar - Saturday Science - 2022-04-02 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Saturday Science - 2022-04-02 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Saturday Science - 2022-04-02 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Saturday Science - 2022-04-02 10:00:00 ical