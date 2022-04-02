Saturday Science

media release: Using only paper and tape, design and build a ball run. The trick is to make the ball go as slow as possible down the track (for children ages 6-10 and their families). Please note: This program is held in person only. Masks are encouraged. The workshop starts promptly at 10:00 and is typically over by 11:00.

Can't make it to Space Place this week? Here's how to try the activity at home: https://www. sciencebuddies.org/science- fair-projects/project-ideas/ CE_p030/civil-engineering/ paper-ball-run-challenge