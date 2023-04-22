Saturday Science

media release: Celebrate Earth Day by exploring Earth's place in our planetary neighborhood. We will be making two different models of our solar system - one sweet and one crunchy - to see where Earth fits in (for children ages 6-10 and their families).

Please note: This program is held in person only. The workshop starts promptly at 10:00 and is typically over by 11:00. Can't make it to Space Place this week? Here's how to try the activity at home: https://theowlteacher. com/solar-system-scale-model/