Saturday Science

media release: What happens when you have a build up of gas? You pop your top, of course. Use Alka-Seltzer tablets and film canisters to experiment with building a better rocket (for children ages 6-10 and their families).

Please note: This program is held in person only. The workshop starts promptly at 10:00 and is typically over by 11:00.

Can't make it to Space Place this week? Here's how to try the activity at home: https://sciencebob.com/build-a-film-canister-rocket/