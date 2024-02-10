Saturday Science

media release: Create an explosion of color by using everyday items found in your kitchen (for children ages 6-10 and their families).

Please note: This program is held in person only. The workshop starts promptly at 10:00 and is typically over by 11:00. Can't make it to Space Place this week? Here's how to try the activity at home: https://www. stevespanglerscience.com/lab/ experiments/milk-color- explosion/