Saturday Science

media release: Your challenge is to design and build a flotation device out of everyday materials that can keep a "doggie" afloat in a bucket of water (for children ages 6-10 and their families).

Please note: This program is held in person only. The workshop starts promptly at 10:00 and is typically over by 11:00.

Can't make it to Space Place this week? Here's how to try the activity at home: https://tryengineering. org/teacher/lesson-plans/life- vest-challenge/#materials- process