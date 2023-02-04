Saturday Science

media release: Explore the science of forces and motion by making your own pinball machine (for children ages 6-10 and their families). Please note: This program is held in person only. The workshop starts promptly at 10:00 and is typically over by 11:00.

Can't make it to Space Place this week? Here's how to try the activity at home: https://learning. sciencemuseumgroup.org.uk/ resources/pinball-machine/