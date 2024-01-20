Saturday Science

media release: Join UW physics students who will demonstrate what a magnetic field looks like, how electricity can be produced using magnetism and vice versa, etc. You will also be able to make your own "light up" card by building a simple circuit ( for children ages 6-10 and their families).

Please note: This program is held in person only. The workshop starts promptly at 10:00 and is typically over by 11:00.

Can't make it to Space Place this week? Here's how to try the activity at home: https://www. sciencebuddies.org/stem- activities/paper-circuit