Saturday Science

media release: Explore how shadows are made and how to change their size and shape (for children ages 6-10 and their families). Please note: This program is held in person only. The workshop starts promptly at 10:00 and is typically over by 11:00.

Can't make it to Space Place this week? Here's how to try the activity at home: https://www. sciencebuddies.org/teacher- resources/lesson-plans/shadow- play