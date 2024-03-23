Saturday Science

media release: Get ready for the solar eclispe coming up on April 8th. We will show you ways to safely view the eclipse at home (for children ages 6-10 and their families). Eclipse glasses will also be available.

Please note: This program is held in person only. The workshop starts promptly at 10:00 and is typically over by 11:00.

Can't make it to Space Place this week? Here's how to try the activity at home: https://www. exploratorium.edu/eclipse/how- to-view-eclipse