Saturday Science

UW Space Place 2300 S. Park St., Suite LL-100, Madison, Wisconsin

media release: Get ready for the solar eclispe coming up on April 8th. We will show you ways to safely view the eclipse at home (for children ages 6-10 and their families). Eclipse glasses will also be available.

Please note:  This program is held in person only. The workshop starts promptly at 10:00 and is typically over by 11:00. 

Can't make it to Space Place this week? Here's how to try the activity at home: https://www.exploratorium.edu/eclipse/how-to-view-eclipse

