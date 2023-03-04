Saturday Science

media release: Use the juice from red cabbage to test liquids and find out which ones are acids or bases (for children ages 6-10 and their families).

Please note: This program is held in person only. The workshop starts promptly at 10:00 and is typically over by 11:00.

Can't make it to Space Place this week? Here's how to try the activity at home: https://stevespangler. com/experiments/red-cabbage- chemistry/