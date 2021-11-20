Saturday Science

UW Space Place 2300 S. Park St., Suite LL-100, Madison, Wisconsin

media release: Join us for our yearly tradition of enjoying an astronaut Thanksgiving meal. But you first have to take the engineering challenge and design a tray that astronauts can use so their food doesn't float away (for children ages 6-10 and their families).

Can't make it to Space Place this week? Here's how to try the activity at home: https://www.sciencebuddies.org/stem-activities/parachutes

