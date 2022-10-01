Saturday Science

media release: Find out more about electricity and circuits by designing your own light-up picture (for children ages 6-10 and their families). Please note: This program is held in person only. The workshop starts promptly at 10:00 and is typically over by 11:00.

Can't make it to Space Place this week? Here's how to try the activity at home: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=b81CZ3dcRgw