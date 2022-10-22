Saturday Science

media release: Use index cards to design and build the tallest tower (for children ages 6-10 and their families). Please note: This program is held in person only. The workshop starts promptly at 10:00 and is typically over by 11:00.

Can't make it to Space Place this week? Here's how to try the activity at home: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=M2_bPQuRZE4

Note: We will NOT have a workshop on Oct. 15 as previously announced. Instead we encourage you to visit the Wisconsin Science Festival being held at various times and locations during the weekend. (We will make index card towers next Saturday on the 22nd.)