Saturday Science

media release: We're getting ready to view the solar eclipse coming up next week by making pinhole projectors. Find out more about the eclipse and how you can watch it safely (for children ages 6-10 and their families).

Please note: This program is held in person only. The workshop starts promptly at 10:00 and is typically over by 11:00.

Can't make it to Space Place this week? Here's how to try the activity at home: https://www.jpl.nasa. gov/edu/learn/project/how-to- make-a-pinhole-camera/