Saturday Science

UW Space Place 2300 S. Park St., Suite LL-100, Madison, Wisconsin

media release: Take the engineering design challenge by designing and building your own roller coaster  (for children ages 6-10 and their families).

Please note:  This program is held in person only. The workshop starts promptly at 10:00 and is typically over by 11:00. 

Can't make it to Space Place this week? Here's how to try the activity at home: https://www.teachengineering.org/activities/view/duk_rollercoaster_music_act

Info

Kids & Family
608-262-4779
