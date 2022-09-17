Saturday Science

media release: Join us as we explore physics and engineering by making and launching a slingshot rocket (for children ages 6-10 and their families).

Please note: This program is held in person only. The workshop starts promptly at 10:00 and is typically over by 11:00. Can't make it to Space Place this week? Here's how to try the activity at home: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=7B1TGHP7yx4