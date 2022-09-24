Saturday Science

UW Space Place 2300 S. Park St., Suite LL-100, Madison, Wisconsin

media release: Join us as we jump back in to the 1980's to explore light and reflection by making a disco ball (for children ages 6-10 and their families).

Please note:  This program is held in person only. The workshop starts promptly at 10:00 and is typically over by 11:00. 

Can't make it to Space Place this week? Here's how to try the activity at home: https://www.terraminds.com.sg/blog/disco-time-light-reflection-experiment

Kids & Family
608-262-4779
