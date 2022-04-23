media release: Saturday Science Workshop "Parachuting Peeps"

April 16th at 10:00-11:00 am

Learn how a parachute works by designing and testing your own parachutes for “peeps” (for children ages 6-10 and their families).Please note: This program is held in person only. The workshop starts promptly at 10:00 and is typically over by 11:00. Masks are encouraged.

Can't make it to Space Place this week? Here's how to try the activity at home: https://www.sciencebuddies.org/stem-activities/parachutes