press release: Saturday, September 26, 2020 | 10am-5pm | Rain date: Sept 27

Deadline to apply to be a vendor: Aug 22 by 5pm

River Arts In.c invites you to participate in the first ever Sauk Prairie Art Crawl! This socially-distanced art event will support local artists and makers impacted by the cancellation of art fairs like Cow Chip, while providing the community a safe shopping opportunity! The Art Crawl will take place on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 10am-5pm (rain date: Sept 27*) in conjunction with Fermentation Fest’s Farm/Art DTour, one of the region’s largest events drawing hundreds of visitors!

Artists will have booths set up at various locations across Sauk Prairie. Each site will have 1-5 artists whose booths are spaced at least 6ft apart from each other. Customers are encouraged to travel from site to site and visit each booth! Maps will become available after Sept 12; they will list which artists are at each site and the exact address where they can be found. Most sites will be located along Phillips Blvd and Water St.

Important safety information: Face masks will be required while customers are at/in an artists’s booth. Masks are not required in transit between locations. If you are feeling unwell please do not attend.

Thank you to TDS Telecom for sponsoring this event!