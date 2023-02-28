RSVP for Sausage, Cheese & the Sap Moon

press release: Tuesday, March 7, 2023, 6pm – 8pm, Hillside Farm, 6511 Hillside School Rd, Spring Green.

Limit 30 people. Registration required by Feb. 28. Tickets $60/each benefits The Savanna Institute, a Wisconsin-based nonprofit.

Celebrate the Full Sap Moon by learning to pair local ingredients on an agroforestry inspired charcuterie board and sharing ancestral stories to warm our souls. Tasting and pairing led by Chef Beth Dooley. Stargazing with telescope and binoculars led by John Heasley of Driftless Stargazing. If the stars align, there may be some alternative tree sap tasting. Products by local artisans.

