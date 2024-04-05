media release: The Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans is pleased to announce our Save Social Security actions across Wisconsin this spring. With Social Security under threat from cuts and privatization, wee need to stand up and demand that Social Security be protected, modernized and expanded!

The WIARA has partnered with the American Federation of Government Employees Council 220 to hold demonstrations across Wisconsin. We will be taking action and demonstrating in front of 13 Wisconsin Social Security field offices demanding that Social Security be saved!

Feel free to bring friends and make a sign! Contact WIARA Executive Director Alex Brower for more details at 414-949-8756 and wiaraexecdir@gmail.com.