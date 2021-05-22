Save the Grandstand Art & Craft Festival

Columbia County Fairgrounds, Portage 1 Fairgrounds Road, Portage, Wisconsin 53901

media release: Save the Grandstand Inc.is a non profit organization who's mission is to repair and restore the Portage Wi Grandstand. The Grandstand was built in 1935 and is one of the only two art-deco buildings left in the state of Wisconsin. Our organization will be holding an Arts and Crafts Festival. May 22-23,2021, at the Columbia County Fairgrounds. 

Saturday 9am-10pm; Sunday 9am-6pm

(Subject to change)  

  • Over 80 Vendors are open at 9am on Saturday. Indoor vendors are open Saturday from 9am-6pm and Sunday 9am-6pm.  The Festival will continue until 10pm
  • Raffle for 2020 Green Bay Packers signed football at 5pm on Sunday.   Tickets are $5 each and you do not need to be present to win.
  • Horse and Carriage rides provided by Divine Freedom.  Details on the rides will be posted at the festival site.
  • Beer Garden open both days, Saturday 9am-10pm and Sunday 9am-6pm.
  • Face Painting both days through a local vendor onsite. 
  • No cover charge for music and you are encouraged to bring your own chair.

Saturday Music

Pat Riot 11:00AM

The Shruggers 12:30PM

Ceteri 2:00PM

The Birddog Blues band 4:30PM

Scorched Waves 7:00PM

Illyway 9:00PM

Sunday Music

Members of Cherry Pie

Josh and Friends 10:30AM-1:00PM

Dave and Andy 1:30PM-4:00Pm

Info

