Save the Grandstand Art & Craft Festival
to
Columbia County Fairgrounds, Portage 1 Fairgrounds Road, Portage, Wisconsin 53901
media release: Save the Grandstand Inc.is a non profit organization who's mission is to repair and restore the Portage Wi Grandstand. The Grandstand was built in 1935 and is one of the only two art-deco buildings left in the state of Wisconsin. Our organization will be holding an Arts and Crafts Festival. May 22-23,2021, at the Columbia County Fairgrounds.
Saturday 9am-10pm; Sunday 9am-6pm
(Subject to change)
- Over 80 Vendors are open at 9am on Saturday. Indoor vendors are open Saturday from 9am-6pm and Sunday 9am-6pm. The Festival will continue until 10pm
- Raffle for 2020 Green Bay Packers signed football at 5pm on Sunday. Tickets are $5 each and you do not need to be present to win.
- Horse and Carriage rides provided by Divine Freedom. Details on the rides will be posted at the festival site.
- Beer Garden open both days, Saturday 9am-10pm and Sunday 9am-6pm.
- Face Painting both days through a local vendor onsite.
- No cover charge for music and you are encouraged to bring your own chair.
Saturday Music
Pat Riot 11:00AM
The Shruggers 12:30PM
Ceteri 2:00PM
The Birddog Blues band 4:30PM
Scorched Waves 7:00PM
Illyway 9:00PM
Sunday Music
Members of Cherry Pie
Josh and Friends 10:30AM-1:00PM
Dave and Andy 1:30PM-4:00Pm