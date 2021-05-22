Save the Grandstand Art & Craft Festival

media release: Save the Grandstand Inc.is a non profit organization who's mission is to repair and restore the Portage Wi Grandstand. The Grandstand was built in 1935 and is one of the only two art-deco buildings left in the state of Wisconsin. Our organization will be holding an Arts and Crafts Festival. May 22-23,2021, at the Columbia County Fairgrounds.

Saturday 9am-10pm; Sunday 9am-6pm

(Subject to change)

Over 80 Vendors are open at 9am on Saturday. Indoor vendors are open Saturday from 9am-6pm and Sunday 9am-6pm. The Festival will continue until 10pm

Raffle for 2020 Green Bay Packers signed football at 5pm on Sunday. Tickets are $5 each and you do not need to be present to win.

Horse and Carriage rides provided by Divine Freedom. Details on the rides will be posted at the festival site.

Beer Garden open both days, Saturday 9am-10pm and Sunday 9am-6pm.

Face Painting both days through a local vendor onsite.

No cover charge for music and you are encouraged to bring your own chair.

Saturday Music

Pat Riot 11:00AM

The Shruggers 12:30PM

Ceteri 2:00PM

The Birddog Blues band 4:30PM

Scorched Waves 7:00PM

Illyway 9:00PM

Sunday Music

Members of Cherry Pie

Josh and Friends 10:30AM-1:00PM

Dave and Andy 1:30PM-4:00Pm