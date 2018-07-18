Saving Our Babies

press release: Join The Foundation for Black Women's Wellness for our third community forum on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 5:30-8:00pm, as we engage your voices and ideas to improve the health of all Black mothers and their babies in Dane County.

Your feedback is needed to identify the causes and solutions to low infant birth weight among babies born to Black Mothers in Dane County, and to inform efforts to be created to change these outcomes.

Currently, babies born to Black mothers in Dane County are two times more likely than whilte babies to be born underweight, a condition that raises their risk of childhood illness and early death. This is unacceptable, and we aim to uncover the reasons, risks, and solutions for preventing this pattern--with your input.

Register today and tell other Black mothers & fathers to register too. Dinner & childcare will be provided, several $25 gift card drawings, and a swag bag giveaway to all attendees.

REGISTER AT: www.savingourbabies3.eventbrite.com

For questions, call: (608) 709-8840 or email info@ffbww.org.

MADE POSSIBLE BY: The Dane County Health Council