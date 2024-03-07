RSVP for Saving Our Songbirds Together: Three Ways to Help at Home

Workshop, 9 am, 3/21, Holy Wisdom Monastery, Middleton. $25. RSVP by 3/7.

media release: In North America, nearly 30% of birds have vanished in the past 50 years, and songbirds are among the hardest hit. The good news is that we can all help by take several simple steps at home.

This workshop will cover how adding bird-friendly plants, reducing threat of window collisions, and buying bird-friendly coffee can directly reduce threats to birds. As part of their registration, participants will get:

meaningful information about three of the most significant ways you can positively affect birds at home, with examples and links to resources.

one native plant to take home, as well as information about our native plant sale/fundraiser through Johnson’s Nursery (plants will be delivered to Madison in May),

a box of Feather Friendly window dots, good for trying out a window treatment at home right away,

a sample pack of Birds & Beans bird-friendly coffee,

and more!

Speakers/Leaders

Brenna Marsicek is the director of communications & outreach with Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance, coordinator of the Bird Collision Corps, and a member of the Friends of Wisdom Prairie Council.

Laura Rathmell is the bird friendly outreach & engagement specialist with the Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center. She will present on Zoom.

Lisa Gaumnitz is the coordinator for SOS: Save Our Songbirds, and a member of the Friends of Wisdom Prairie Council.

Amy Alstad is the Director of Land Management and Environmental Education at Holy Wisdom Monastery.

Registration is $25/person and is now open on the Holy Wisdom Monastery Website!