ONLINE: Saving Wright Now

press release: Taliesin Preservation is inviting citizens not only from Wisconsin but from around the world to attend the virtual Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conference, Saving Wright Now, from November 11–14. This annual conference offers an unprecedented chance to convene the global community of Wright specialists and aficionados alike. From the comfort of home, journey to nearly twenty sites, many not regularly open to visitors—an itinerary that spans Wright’s career and reaches from his Midwestern origins to Japan. Speakers from both Japan and the US will be featured, along with Taliesin Preservation’s very own Executive Director, Carrie Rodamaker.

Carrie Rodamaker started at Taliesin Preservation as the executive director in December 2015. As a native to Wisconsin, Rodamaker understands the importance of the contextual history of Taliesin. Her passion for history along with her support of local economic development, Rodamaker drives to utilize the history of Taliesin to drive the future. Her vision is to reactivate Taliesin as a living laboratory focused around culture, architecture, nature, and agriculture for visitors to return time and time again through meaningful experiences.

Rodamaker will be a chair of the Round Table panel on November 12 at 10:30 titled, The Future of the Wright Public Site. This panel will focus on the work done by the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy over the past year and discuss the importance of public spaces as anchors within their communities. She will be joined by many other Wright scholars in this discussion from various sites across the country.

Other highlights of the conference include a keynote by Justin Gunther, director of Fallingwater (Mill Run, Pennsylvania), on preserving Wright in a time of change; a roundtable & video tours of Prairie Houses for the 21st Century, showcasing sensitive updates to and daily living in Wright’s Prairie houses by owners of the Baker House (Wilmette, Illinois), William Ross House (Glencoe, Illinois) and Laura Gale House (Oak Park, Illinois); a roundtable on Preserving Wright in Japan with Japan-based experts and advocates who will discuss Wright’s key place in the historic preservation movement in Japan; and video highlights from the Imperial Hotel (Meiji-Mura, Inuyama), Jiyu Gakuen Girls’ School (Tokyo), and Yamamura House (Ashiya), and much more.

Information on registration and attendance can be found at the conference website. Register now to reserve your spot at the conference. This unique program hosted by Taliesin Preservation sets it apart from other Frank Lloyd Wright sites—the focus on bringing a myriad of perspectives and projects into the homes of our guests allows for professionals, students, and avid Wright followers to attend and learn when they otherwise may have not had the opportunity.