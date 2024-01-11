Saving You Money, Protecting the Environment

media release: Join us virtually on Thursday, January 11 from 5:30-6:30pm. Learn about President Biden’s Affordable Clean Energy Plan, what it offers, and how you and your friends and family can benefit! Join special guests Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Fmr. Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, and Kerry Schumann and Seth Hoffmeister from Wisconsin Conservation Voters about these game-changing benefits!

At Wisconsin Conservation Voters, we're seeing real changes to address the climate crisis on the federal and local level. We've knocked over 75,000 doors to help people realize the benefits of Pres. Biden's Affordable Clean Energy Plan. We're learning what messages are resonating with Wisconsin residents and motivating them to take action, and we want to share what we've learned with you.