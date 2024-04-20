× Expand Shannon M. Boyce A hillside in the Driftless Area. A hillside in the Driftless Area.

media release: Celebrate Earth Day, enjoy the scenic Driftless countryside and get to know farmers and food makers during Savor the River Valley’s second annual Farm and Food Tour. The Farm and Food Tour meanders along Highway 23 from Cedar Grove Cheese in Plain to Meadowlark Farm and Mill in Ridgeway. This is your chance to get behind the scenes and purchase directly from several businesses not normally open to the public including BrewHaHa Roasters, Cates Family Farm, Ducks in a Row Family Farm, Meadowlark Mill, RedBarn Catering and Tortilleria Zepeda. Several businesses are also offering special tours, demos or product samples including Cedar Grove Cheese, Straka Meats and Block 23 in Plain, Bird of Paradise Cheese, Taliesin and Wander Provisions in Spring Green and Seven Seeds Farm outside Spring Green. And the baby farm animals at Ducks in a Row and Seven Seeds farms are sure to be crowd pleasers! Click here for the tour map.

Sponsors: This tour is partially funded by a grant from Iowa County and sponsored by Savor the River Valley.