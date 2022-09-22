press release: Opera's repertoire is filled with female roles that scandalized audiences of their day, like Salome and Carmen. Opera's history is dotted with artists who were considered scandalous in their own right, often for defying the social mores of their time. Join Kathryn for a celebration of the scandalous women of opera – the characters onstage, and the human beings off stage

There is so much more to opera than what happens on stage in a given production. Explore centuries of history, thematic connections, and amusing stories with Kathryn Smith, Madison Opera’s General Director. In these hour-long lectures, you can expect a dive into sometimes-overlooked areas of opera, illustrated with slides, dry humor, and cute animal photos.

Watch live at youtube.com/MadisonOpera for the chance to ask questions; the talks themselves will remain online for you to watch when it suits you.