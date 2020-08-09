× Expand Jason Compton Matt Reines (left) and Laura Kochanowski are performers in the Madison Shakespeare Company production "Scandals."

press release: On August 1 and 2, Madison Shakespeare Company will perform Scandals, three short classic comedy plays. Scandals will be performed outdoors at Tyranena Brewing Company’s Beer Garden at 2 PM on both days. To promote live collaborative art in south-central Wisconsin, there is no cover or ticketing charge for the event.

A final performance will take place Sunday, August 9, at 6 PM, hosted by Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro, 6857 Paoli Rd., Paoli. The Aug. 9 performance is a fundraising event. A portion of dinner proceeds along with a matching contribution from MSC will go to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. Dinner reservations are required, call 608-848-6261 to book.

Scandals is director Kendra C. Thompson’s first production for Madison Shakespeare Company. Kendra was initially scheduled to direct All’s Well That Ends Well for MSC before COVID-19 challenges convinced us to shift to a smaller format of shorter plays.

Scandals details are at http://madisonshakespeare.org/ msc-summer-2020/.

Our intrepid band will perform, in this order:

The Bear by Chekhov – A listless widow meets her match in a short-tempered landlord in one of Chekhov’s punchiest comedies. Are they dueling, or speed dating?

The Dark Lady of the Sonnets by Shaw – William Shakespear, his mistress, and his Queen show up for the same midnight stroll. Fists fly and verses are coined in this comedy of royal flirtation and mistaken identity.

The Pretentious Young Ladies by Molière – Maddi and Cat are newly arrived in Paris from the countryside, and want to leap to the very top of the city’s cultural scene. Suddenly, a flamboyant Marquis knocks on their door, bringing his ridiculous blend of fashion and poetry to their living room.