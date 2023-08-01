Online

Scavenge-Junk Hunt: Wisconsin Rivers & Streams

media release: Your team will have up to 8 hours to remove as much river garbage as you can – bonus points for rare and strange river treasures! Once you’ve (safely) gathered as much as you can, tally your points earned for different varieties of river garbage including cans, bottles, fishing tackle, clothing, backpacks, tires, tents… a pair of heels??? You get the idea.

https://joinforward.org/game/scavenge-junk-hunt/

Environment, Kids & Family
Recreation
