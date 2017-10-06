Scenes of Cinefication

press release: UW-Madison Slavic Graduate Student Organization presents the 2017 Wisconsin Slavic Conference.

The Keynote Lecture by Professor Pavle Levi, Stanford University will be at 4:00 pm on Friday October 6 in Ingraham Hall 206. The lecture focuses on a number of post-WWII documentaries and experimental films with the emphasis on East European examples. The full day conference will be from 9:00 am-5:00 pm on Saturday October 7 in the Pyle Center (Room # to be determined).

Funding for this lecture is provided by the University Lecture General Fund, GNS Department, and CREECA. This event is part of the Wisconsin Slavic Conference 2017 (October 6 and 7), organized by the Slavic Graduate Student Organization with funding from Associated Students of Madison and the Wisconsin Experience Grant.