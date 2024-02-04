Scenic Shore Bike Tour Info Session

media release: Love to bike or want to make a difference in the lives of those impacted by blood cancers? Meet the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) staff to learn more about the July 27-28, 2024 Scenic Shore Bike Tour.

The Scenic Shore Bike Tour takes you along the Lake Michigan shoreline for a one or two-day event, ranging from 25 to 175-miles. This fully supported cycling event is open to riders of all ages and abilities and is one of Wisconsin's most popular bike rides, and it is the largest locally organized and supported event for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. LLS 2024 Scenic Shore Bike Tour