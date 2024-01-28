Scenic Stroll
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
media release: This gently paced walk explores ecological communities near the Visitor Center. Themes may include the land, plants, animals, other organisms, phenology, and ecology. Wear sturdy closed-toe shoes and come prepared for weather. Routes are wheelchair accessible when weather allows. Walks canceled for unsafe weather or route conditions. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.
Environment, Kids & Family