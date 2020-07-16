ONLINE: Schenk-Atwood-Starkweather-Yahara Neighborhood Association

press release: A message from SASY President Brad Hinkfuss:

The Schenk-Atwood-Starkweather-Yahara (SASY) Neighborhood Association Annual Meeting, will take place on Thursday, July 16, at 6:30 pm. As with so many things these days, it will be a virtual meeting using the Zoom platform. The specific Zoom invite will be forthcoming. As an association we remain committed to minimizing risk and preventing the spread of COVID-19. It will be a completely new format for this meeting, so please bear with us. Hopefully, more neighbors can join us from the comfort and safety of home. We can't have our usual food and social hour, but we will share with you the organization's activities over the past year, our finances, and the outlook for 2021.

As usual, half of the SASY board seats are up for election. This is where you come in; anyone who lives in the SASY neighborhood can attend this virtual meeting and run for a board seat. Someone else can nominate you or you can nominate yourself. We hope to grow by encouraging newcomers with different talents and new perspectives to join this very local and very committed team. We also encourage people of all gender, ethnic, color and sexual orientations to run for these positions.

Several of the seats are loosely tied to physical areas of the neighborhood: Union Corners, Hawthorne (Park), Schenks Corners and Union Triangle. Please see our website for a map of those areas. Two of them are elected at-large. Some seats have incumbents running for reelection. Others are wide open. Anyone who lives in the neighborhood can vote; the membership fee is waived for 2020.

These are times like no other. We also have a neighborhood like no other. I encourage you to attend this meeting, to learn more, to vote, and to consider joining.