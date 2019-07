press release: Madison's favorite little block party is back and this year is going to be a doozy! Check out this line-up!

Friday, August 16

Frogleg

Miles Over Mountains

Little Kin (Widespread Panic tribute)

Teddy Davenport

Nuggernaut

Saturday, August 17

The People Brothers Band

Heatbox

Pine Travelers

Pat Ferguson Music & Sundown Sound

Snafu

Bryan Drewyor One Human Band

Schenks Corners All-stars Tribute to Vulfpeck