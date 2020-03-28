Schola Cantorum
Grace Episcopal Church 116 W. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: This concert celebrates the music by Leonhard Lechner. A student of Lassus, Lechner’s works have fallen into oblivion until recently. His music wields the rigor of Renaissance counterpoint, and weaves it into a creative expression with surprisingly dramatic tension. The most dramatic piece featured in this program is his setting of St. John’s Passion, in a new scholarly edited by John Hughes (Ripon College).
Info
Grace Episcopal Church 116 W. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music