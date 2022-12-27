School Age Maker Lab

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Get out of the house and in from the cold and come make something at the library! The library will supply all the materials necessary for you to make.... a cardboard city? A complex 3-D maze? A marble run? A creature? Or just a new friend? It is whatever your your imagination comes up with on the day! Rather than a formally facilitated program, this is an opportunity for youth to hang out, have fun, and meet other passionate makers like themselves at the library. 

This program is geared towards children ages 5 and up, siblings and families are welcome! 

Info

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Kids & Family
608-266-6300
Google Calendar - School Age Maker Lab - 2022-12-27 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - School Age Maker Lab - 2022-12-27 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - School Age Maker Lab - 2022-12-27 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - School Age Maker Lab - 2022-12-27 11:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - School Age Maker Lab - 2022-12-28 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - School Age Maker Lab - 2022-12-28 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - School Age Maker Lab - 2022-12-28 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - School Age Maker Lab - 2022-12-28 11:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - School Age Maker Lab - 2022-12-29 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - School Age Maker Lab - 2022-12-29 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - School Age Maker Lab - 2022-12-29 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - School Age Maker Lab - 2022-12-29 11:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - School Age Maker Lab - 2022-12-30 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - School Age Maker Lab - 2022-12-30 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - School Age Maker Lab - 2022-12-30 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - School Age Maker Lab - 2022-12-30 11:00:00 ical