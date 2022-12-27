School Age Maker Lab

media release: Get out of the house and in from the cold and come make something at the library! The library will supply all the materials necessary for you to make.... a cardboard city? A complex 3-D maze? A marble run? A creature? Or just a new friend? It is whatever your your imagination comes up with on the day! Rather than a formally facilitated program, this is an opportunity for youth to hang out, have fun, and meet other passionate makers like themselves at the library.

This program is geared towards children ages 5 and up, siblings and families are welcome!