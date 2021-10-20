ONLINE: School Board Matters

press release: Friends of Wisconsin public schools,

Thinking about running for school board? Want to recruit a diverse pool of candidates to run for office? Want to elect public education champions and educate voters on the importance of spring elections?

Join us Wed. Oct. 20 from 6:30-8:00 pm for a FREE virtual workshop: School Board Matters. Frank talk with experienced organizers and current board members on how to launch and run a winning campaign, plus answers to all your questions.

Click here to register: https://secure. everyaction.com/ 70fbUaZ9JU6UeOHQAhm9Dw2.

Going into the rest of the school year and the spring 2022 election cycle, let's come together to make sure public education champions are involved in school board operations so we can model a healthy democracy and lead with courage to do what's best for local students.

We hope to see you there!

This workshop is open to public education champions and supporters of strong public schools. Registration is limited to those who share our mission, values and goals to ensure safe, excellent, and equitable public schools for ALL Wisconsin students.