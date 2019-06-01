School of Madison Ballet Open House

press release: SMB COMMUNITY OPEN HOUSE

Be our guest! Join us as we celebrate the opening of our bright, new Odana studios (6734 Odana Road) and recognize the many people who helped make this dream possible.

We welcome friends old and new to visit our space and learn about the exciting programs offered this summer at School of Madison Ballet, including drop-in classes for dancers age 7-16, and our new Bravo Boys class for ages 4-8.