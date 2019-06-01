School of Madison Ballet Open House
School of Madison Ballet 6734 Odana Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53719
press release: SMB COMMUNITY OPEN HOUSE
Be our guest! Join us as we celebrate the opening of our bright, new Odana studios (6734 Odana Road) and recognize the many people who helped make this dream possible.
We welcome friends old and new to visit our space and learn about the exciting programs offered this summer at School of Madison Ballet, including drop-in classes for dancers age 7-16, and our new Bravo Boys class for ages 4-8.
- 12-1pm SMB Pas de Deux class (Studio A)
- 1pm Zhong Yi Kung Fu Assocition traditional Chinese Lion Dance and drumming (outside)
- 1:30pm School of Madison Ballet Workshop rehearsal (Studio A)
Info
