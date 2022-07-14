School Supply Drive

× Expand courtesy GCC The Goodman Community Center Ironworks Building.

media release: The start of the school year brings with it excitement and anticipation. However for many families, this time of year also brings added financial stress. That’s where you come in. Help us fill backpacks with all the supplies kids in grades 4K through high school need to have a successful school year.

Shop Our Amazon List

Did you know the average American family spent $272 per child on school supplies last year? And costs are up everywhere, so supplies will be even more expensive this year.

We estimate 100 Goodman kids will need help with supplies, and every year, we get calls from families in our community asking if we can help them too. This year, we plan to take care of the 100 Goodman kids plus 100 kids from our community. That’s 200 children and youth – and their families – who won’t have to worry about how they’ll pay for the supplies they need.

What better investment can we make as a community than in the education of our young people? Extra funds will be used to support the great work Goodman is doing for our community every day.

Make a Financial Gift

Love to shop for school supplies in person? Who doesn't! We're hosting a special drop-off weekend in August to collect the supplies you purchase. So, download our shopping list, and then drop off the supplies you purchase during one of these days:

Saturday, Aug. 6: 9am-1pm; Sunday, Aug. 7: 9am-1pm

Drop off at the Goodman Center Ironworks building, 149 Waubesa St. Follow the signs to the drive-thru drop-off station.

Can’t drop off that weekend? Bring your donation to our Ironworks building before Aug. 12 during our regular operating hours.

Registration is open to 100 children and youth participating in Goodman programs, as well as 100 children and youth from the broader community. Please register by Aug. 7.

We will host "shopping" days at the end of August (more information to come). Sign up for supplies here.