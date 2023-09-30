Schoolhouse Social

media release: Thanks to a generous donation from Rolf & Susan Wulfsberg, the schoolhouse floor at Folklore Village has been refinished. Join us for a classic Saturday Night at the Wakefield Schoolhouse with this special chance to admire and appreciate the beautiful floor. Musicians are encouraged to join the informal, volunteer Folklore Village Band.

The night starts with a potluck at 6:00 PM. Bring a potluck dish to share and your own tableware to enjoy the meal; the Schoolhouse does not have running water so you can help us out by bringing (and packing out) your own dishes, cups, and silverware.

Admission is $10 adults, $8 seniors and teens, and $5 kids aged 5-12. Family admission is capped at $25. Kids under 5 are admitted free.