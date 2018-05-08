RSVP for Schools for Haiti Fundraiser

press release: What started in 2006 with one school, one teacher and twelve children, has now become a network of schools in Haiti that serve 1,700 Haitian children in eight schools and one preschool. Local business owners Doug and Lois Fearing, of Fearing’s Audio Video Security, became involved with Schools for Haiti in 2010 and, in addition to supporting individual children through child sponsorships, host the Schools for Haiti Gala annually to raise funds for the non-profit.

The fifth annual Schools for Haiti Fundraising Gala & Silent Auction will take place on Saturday, May 12, 2018. The Gala will be held at Madison Marriott West and feature Lea Culver of Culver Franchising System who will speak about her recent trip to Haiti to see the schools for herself.

Schools for Haiti is a non profit 501(c)3 organization that provides safe and nurturing educational environments for the youth of Haiti offering them the opportunity to gain knowledge, skills, and values so they can flourish and grow. Haiti is the poorest nation in the western hemisphere. The literacy rate is only 61% and 85% of all education in Haiti is performed by Christian and other non-profit organizations.

Schools for Haiti operates schools in and around the city of Montrouis, (pronounced Mo-wee) which is 57km north of Port-au-Prince. The schools provide a quality Haitian education, a daily nutritious meal, and school uniforms to each child. They also employee 159 staff, helping to strengthen the local economy.

Funds raised through the 2017 Schools for Haiti Gala were used to support the daily operation of the schools and add solar power at two of the schools. The solar panels made it possible to have lights and ceiling fans in every classroom. Electricity also allows for the schools to be used for classes at night.

“Becoming involved with Schools for Haiti was an opportunity God just placed in our hearts,” said Doug Fearing. “When Lois and I visited for ourselves and saw the need, we had to get involved. By providing an education to the children of Haiti, we firmly believe it will change the future of the country. Who knows, the next Nelson Mandela or president of Haiti could be a student in one of the schools right now!”

Tickets for the Gala can be purchased online at www.fearings.com. RSVPs needed by May 8th. If you are a business and would like to learn more about sponsorships, please contact Lois Fearing at 608-443-2595.