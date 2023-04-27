Schools Make Madison Summit

media release: Join us for a morning focused on creating systems of support and opportunity for our MMSD students. You will hear from educators, and business and community leaders on the significance of K12 public schools to our community and regional economy, and from current Adopt-a-School partners about the difference they’re making through their involvement with our schools and students. You will leave with a better understanding of how you can become a partner for progress in our schools.

We encourage current Adopt-a-School partners, school leaders, business professionals, and interested community members to attend.

April 27, 2023 | 7:30 AM – 11:00 AM, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 5225-1 Verona Rd, Fitchburg

This event is FREE to all attendees.

PROGRAM