media release: In partnership with WMSN Fox47 and Monk’s Bar & Grill, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul — Madison will host the “School’s Out Community Care Drive,” May 13 - June 6. Dane County residents are encouraged to donate personal-care items like toothbrushes, laundry soap, shampoo and deodorant during the drive. The items collected will go to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry for distribution to neighbors in need.

The St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry is currently providing food to 180 families each day. In April, 3,236 families received help – a record high. Many of those families receiving food also request personal-care items. While no one is turned away for food, the pantry relies on drives to maintain supplies of items such as bar soap, toothpaste and menstrual pads. Summer break from school leads to an increase in families struggling to make ends meet. Children receiving free and reduced breakfast and lunch during the academic year lose this benefit, adding stress that may lead to homelessness. Help is needed now.

There are three ways to participate in the drive:

• Drop off NEW / UNOPENED personal-care items at St. Vinny’s Thrift Stores or Monk’s Bar & Grill (Middleton and Sun Prairie locations) between May 13 and June 6.

• Shop the food pantry’s Amazon Wish List to ship items right to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.

• Make a monetary donation to purchase personal-care items. Visit https://svdpmadison.org/donate/.