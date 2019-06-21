Schultze Gets the Blues
press release: Starring Horst Krause, Harald Warmbrunn & Karl-Fred Muller.
Schultze is a retired lignite miner living in an East German village and a passionate polka accordion player. After hearing Zydeco music on the radio he decides to take a trip into the heart of Zydeco country and travels to Louisiana.
[PG, 1hr 54min, Comedy|Drama|Music, German, English & French Language with English Subtitles, 2004]
Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717 View Map
