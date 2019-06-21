Schultze Gets the Blues

press release: Starring Horst Krause, Harald Warmbrunn & Karl-Fred Muller.

Schultze is a retired lignite miner living in an East German village and a passionate polka accordion player. After hearing Zydeco music on the radio he decides to take a trip into the heart of Zydeco country and travels to Louisiana.

[PG, 1hr 54min, Comedy|Drama|Music, German, English & French Language with English Subtitles, 2004]

Fun, Free & Entertaining. There is always something to do on Friday Night!