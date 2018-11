press release: Special Sci-Fi Sale: Conducted by the Friends of Madison Public Library Groups, this special used book sale focuses on Science Fiction. Hundreds of titles for sale; all proceeds benefit Madison libraries.

Saturday, November 10, 9am-3pm, Library Maintenance and Support Center, 1301 West Badger Road (just off the West Beltline and Fish Hatchery Road

Sale prices: $2 hard cover; $1 paperback; magazines 50 cents; Clearance sale 2-3pm $5/bag

https://www. madisonpubliclibrary.org/book- sales