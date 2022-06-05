press release: Can training our minds not only improve our own well-being, but the well-being of others in our communities and around the globe?

Join us for a unique evening with one of the world’s foremost meditation teachers, Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche, and Dr. Richard J. Davidson, world-renowned neuroscientist and founder of the Center for Healthy Minds and its external, affiliated nonprofit Healthy Minds Innovations.

Rinpoche has participated in the Center for Healthy Minds' research since 2002. Among recent findings, the Center’s research suggests that meditation may reduce “brain age” and training in compassion practices may boost the brain’s resilience.

This event is sponsored by Tergar, the meditation community of Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche, with the support of the Center for Healthy Minds, University of Wisconsin–Madison.

The Science and Practice of Human Flourishing

Sunday, June 5 from 7:30 - 9:00 pm

Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Tergar is managing the event registration; early registration is highly recommended!