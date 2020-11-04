ONLINE: Science-Art Fusion: How to Advance Responsibility to the Public Good & Amplify the Artist Business

press release: Ginger Ann, Executive Director of the Illuminating Discovery Hub, will highlight the science-art fusion work at the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery (WID) at UW-Madison. Science Art fusion works aim to amplify STEAM access in underserved communities as a means to create social change, support the working artist, and advance inclusive academic belonging. Principal initiatives to be discussed, include: Science to Street Art, Science to Script and co-grant writing. How can science-art fusion lead to paid partnerships with local artists? This workshop provides information on WID programming, how artists can tap into WID frameworks, and strategies to support future collaborations through science grants.

Why Science Art Fusion? Future STEAM advancement lies in diversity, but attracting and retaining diversity in science is often prevented by unconscious biases. Retaining diverse minds and people still remains a challenge within both formal and informal science learning. Science-Art fusion, and using a JEDI approach, challenges unconscious biases and compels community members to ask and answer: what does a leading scientist look like and how do we tell the story of science?

REGISTER.

**About DABL 2020**

For the past five years Dane Arts, through its annual Dane Arts Buy Local Market (DABL Market), has provided a platform for Dane County visual artists and the greater business community to come together and build partnerships across arenas.

For 2020, DABL will turn its focus to helping artists build their art businesses. As much of our lives have moved to social media we find artists are doing what they do best, finding creative ways to keep us entertained, creating community art projects, playing living room shows for tips, and helping us find the beauty of community.

To support this effort, DABL will be hosting a combination of live and recorded workshops taught by artists and other professionals. Past workshops can be found here.

www.dablmarket.com

www.danearts.com