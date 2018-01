2/15/18 Thursday, 9–11:30 a.m.

UW-Madison Arboretum Science Day: An Annual Research Symposium. Students, faculty, and other researchers will present findings from projects on Arboretum land and in the Lake Wingra watershed. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center. https://arboretum.wisc.edu/ visit/events/science-day/ UW-Madison Arboretum Visitor Center, 1207 Seminole Hwy, (608) 263-7888.